Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 04.17.17

On today’s show, Kevin decided that Kevin Klein Live would have a mission, which was to find the missing Jerry Rice football that was going to be sold to help benefit Chinese orphans. They had leads, from where it was stolen and who this thief would effect the most. Luckily for Kevin, the mystery was solved before the end of the show! However, from a technical standpoint, the mystery was solved before the show even started this morning, which seemed to be perfect for Kevin’s luck anyways.

Plus, Useless Weirdo was at the Cheap Ass Ticket Party on Saturday morning, along with Ally, Dead Eyes, and Twinkie. He went around that morning asking random millennials about some items and stores that existed in the 90s that one would expect them to remember. Even if they don’t exist anymore, you would expect someone born over twenty years ago would remember what a Walkman is, right? Prepare to have your low opinions of millennials lowered even more with this Millennial Quiz game.

Also on today’s podcast:

The Waldo Brothers come on to discuss the origin of all things relating to 420

One caller who scammed parents for money to go to Coachella tries to get the show to help with his scam

How modern definitions of cheating are starting to loosen a bit, with Dead Eyes and Ally showing their quasi-cheating tendencies

And more!

