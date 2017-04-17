LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

LISTEN: Three Pre-“Dookie” Green Day Demos Have Surfaced

April 17, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Green Day

Earlier this month a three song demo was uploaded to YouTube of Green Day recordings from sometime around 1992-1993.

The first song in the demo reel is an early version of “J.A.R.” A song that ended up on the soundtrack to 1995 film “Angus” & eventually spent 4 months atop the billboard modern rock chart.

The second demo is of “Having A Blast,” track 2 on “Dookie”.

The last track is “Don’t Wanna Fall In Love,” which can be found on the “Geek Stink Breath” CD & the 2002 Green Day compilation, “Shenanigans”.

Green Day return to the Bay Area on Saturday August 5th to play the Oakland Coliseum.

