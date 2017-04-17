SF Records Biggest Drop In Rent Prices; Stockton & Modesto See Biggest Increase

While still ridiculously expensive, San Francisco has actually recorded the biggest drop in rent prices year-over-year in both February & March.

Rent prices for a single bedroom in SF dipped 4.3% from this time in 2016 to an average of ~$3,300 per month for one-bedroom apartment. Second in the country to only Manhattan.

Another Bay Area city, Fremont, saw the seventh biggest dip in rent prices with a 2.2% decrease. The average price of a one-bedroom apartment there is now $2,270 a month.

While many Bay Area cities are seeing decreases from their exorbitant rent prices, other California cities are experiencing big increases. In fact, 90% of California cities saw an increase in rent prices from this same time in 2016.

Lancaster, CA in southern California ranked highest with a 14.3% year-over-year increase in rent prices. Stockton & Modesto came in at #2 & #3 respectively.

Stockton rents are way up (12%) from 2016 & a one-bedroom will cost you ~$1,028 a month, while in Modesto rents are up 10.7% & it’ll cost ~$1,085 a month. Sacramento rounded out the top 5 with a 10.4% increase and an average monthly rent of $1,208.

Santa Rosa & Fairfield represented the 707 with big monthly increases as well coming in at #11 & #12 in the rankings of highest rent increases from 2016.

Overall, it’s still much cheaper to rent in the midwest & the south. Wichita, KS, Toledo, OH, & Tulsa, OK are the cheapest cities to rent a place in.

As far as the most expensive in the country – SF is #2, San Mateo is #4, Sunnyvale is #8, Santa Clara is #9, & San Jose rounds out the top 10.

All the graphs & numbers you want from this study can be found at RentCafe.com.