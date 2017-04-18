LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

311 To Play The NorCal Cannabis Cup In June

April 18, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: 311, santa rosa

The High Times Cannabis Cup is a marijuana convention hitting the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa over the weekend of June 3-4, 2017.

At the convention you can learn everything you want about growing marijuana, the versatility of the plant, and educate you on the future cannabis use in America.

They’ve also announced a concert lineup including 311 & The Wailers (Bob Marley’s former band).

You can get tickets now at ticketfly. A super VIP pass will of course cost you $420.

For more on the High Times Cannabis Cup head to Cannabiscup.com.

