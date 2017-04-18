LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Anti-Trump Aerobics Class To Be Held In San Francisco

April 18, 2017 8:57 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, San Francisco

As part of the 100 Days Of Action project, Alley Cat Bookstore & Gallery in San Francisco (3036 24th Street) is hosting an Anti-Trump Aerobics class on Sunday April 30th from 2-3PM.

All up for grabs!

A post shared by Alley Cat Books (@alleycatbooks) on

You might be asking yourself, “what are Anti-Trump Aerobics?”

The point of the class is to “tackle the anxiety of state change through embodied protest.” The Alley Cat Bookstore have created an aerobics routine comprised of Trump’s most common gestures  & the manners you can take in which to block them entirely.

Long, red neck-ties will be provided upon arrival.

You can register for the Sunday April 30th class at eventbrite.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live