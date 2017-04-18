Anti-Trump Aerobics Class To Be Held In San Francisco

As part of the 100 Days Of Action project, Alley Cat Bookstore & Gallery in San Francisco (3036 24th Street) is hosting an Anti-Trump Aerobics class on Sunday April 30th from 2-3PM.

You might be asking yourself, “what are Anti-Trump Aerobics?”

The point of the class is to “tackle the anxiety of state change through embodied protest.” The Alley Cat Bookstore have created an aerobics routine comprised of Trump’s most common gestures & the manners you can take in which to block them entirely.

Long, red neck-ties will be provided upon arrival.

You can register for the Sunday April 30th class at eventbrite.