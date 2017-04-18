LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

‘Carmen Sandiego’ Reboot Coming To Netflix

April 18, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Carmen Sandiego, Netflix

“Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?” Was one of the most popular refrains of the 80s & 90s & now it could become a common question once again as Netflix is set to reboot the animated series.

Gina Rodriguez of Jane The Virgin will lend her voice to the series as its star, Carmen Sandiego, & Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things will play the role of The Player, Carmen’s accomplice & friend.

Netflix is not expected to premiere the series until 2019.

If you’re wondering whatever happened to the Carmen Sandiego that was supposed to come out years ago starring Jennifer Lopez, we haven’t heard anything on that front since 2012.

