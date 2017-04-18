‘Carmen Sandiego’ Reboot Coming To Netflix

“Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?” Was one of the most popular refrains of the 80s & 90s & now it could become a common question once again as Netflix is set to reboot the animated series.

"Don't ask where … ask who." @Netflix (just call me Carmen 😉) pic.twitter.com/63D26dKdcE — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) April 18, 2017

Gina Rodriguez of Jane The Virgin will lend her voice to the series as its star, Carmen Sandiego, & Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things will play the role of The Player, Carmen’s accomplice & friend.

Netflix is not expected to premiere the series until 2019.

If you’re wondering whatever happened to the Carmen Sandiego that was supposed to come out years ago starring Jennifer Lopez, we haven’t heard anything on that front since 2012.