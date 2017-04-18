Free Chance The Rapper Show Tonight In San Jose

Chance The Rapper has announced a free show in San Jose tonight at the City National Civic as a part of the Facebook F8 Conference.

The show is happening to tonight in Downtown San Jose at The City National Civic & tickets will be made available at Temple Bar & Lounge (52 S. 1st St.) starting at 2PM! Tickets are first come, first served so expect lines to start forming immediately.

Free Chance The Rapper show in San Jose tonight! pic.twitter.com/7pSoMR6WZH — Simran Bains (@BainsXx) April 18, 2017

For more info on tonight’s show visit Chance’s Facebook page.

Chance is tentatively scheduled to play a sold out show next week at Oracle Arena in Oakland, but that show date will be moved if the Warriors don’t complete a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.