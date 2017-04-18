Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 04.18.17

Kevin opened today’s show with a revelation that he has accidentally been taking his wife’s medication that she was using during her pregnancy, mistaking them for his allergy pills. He spent a good amount of time last night trying to figure out what will be the end result of taking these pills for so long, but the audience’s assumption seems to be the most popular theory: Kevin will soon grow massive man boobs that he’ll have to wear a bra to deal with properly.

Plus, with the show’s attempt to find news that doesn’t have to do with President Trump, Kevin Klein Live presented three stories to discuss: one that dealt with a woman with two vaginas getting pregnant, a pet goat getting saved by a fire from a young girl, and a woman who got her hand stuck in a toilet when she used her hand as a makeshift plunger. Clearly humiliation is a favorite subject of Kevin Klein Live, so the show dove in with the toilet woman, where everyone, including the news team reporting it, had some laughs at one idiot’s actions.

Also on today’s podcast:

More entries for the show’s Mrs. Wednesday pageant included a caller that called itself Patrick’s Mom’s Pubes

Remembering the loss of one of the co-creators of the Internet with some of the highlights of the wonderful service

The words of a crazy religious preacher hating on Easter traditions and talking about her less than celibate past

And more!

