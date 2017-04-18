LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Kid Rock And Longtime Girlfriend Engaged

April 18, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Audrey Berry, engaged, Kid Rock, Marriage

(LIVE 105) – After nearly a decade together, Kid Rock and his girlfriend Audrey Berry have finally got engaged, according to The Detroit Free Press. Rock popped the question sometime early this year.

TMZ managed to get hard evidence recently by catching Berry with the rock on her left hand at Kid Rock’s fan cruise. Apparently, she couldn’t stop looking at the engagement ring and smiling.

In 2006, Kid Rock married Pamela Anderson. But the marriage ended after just four months. This will be Berry’s second marriage as well.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live