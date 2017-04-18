Oakland Has The Bay Area’s Newest Pizza-By-The-Slice Beer Garden

LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

April 18, 2017 7:50 PM
Filed Under: Beer Garden, Oakland

Arthur Mac’s Tap & Snack has opened at 40th Street & MLK Way in Oakland. It’s a beer garden that also serves pizza-by-the-slice among many other things.

Weather is never an issue with our fully retractable awning. When it rains, we pour! #oakland #eastbay #pizza #craftbeer #beergarden

A post shared by Arthur Mac's Tap & Snack (@arthurmacs) on

There’s communal picnic tables, a fire pit, an outdoor patio & a retractable roof that will make this spot good for all seasons.

Menu-wise they’ve got craft beers on tap, wines, ciders, soda, several pizza options, wings, & something “fried garlic bombs”.

We're open for business today at 4pm! Come try one of our rotation daily special pies. #eastbay #beergarden #pizza #oakland

A post shared by Arthur Mac's Tap & Snack (@arthurmacs) on

You can find out more about Arthur Mac’s Tap & Snack on Yelp.

 

