Oakland Has The Bay Area’s Newest Pizza-By-The-Slice Beer Garden

Arthur Mac’s Tap & Snack has opened at 40th Street & MLK Way in Oakland. It’s a beer garden that also serves pizza-by-the-slice among many other things.
There’s communal picnic tables, a fire pit, an outdoor patio & a retractable roof that will make this spot good for all seasons.
Menu-wise they’ve got craft beers on tap, wines, ciders, soda, several pizza options, wings, & something “fried garlic bombs”.
You can find out more about Arthur Mac’s Tap & Snack on Yelp.