Robert Trujillo’s 12-Year Old Son Kicks Off Tour As Korn’s Bassist

Earlier this month Korn announced that Tye Trujillo, the 12-year old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, would be filling in for their bassist Fieldy on a run of South American tour dates.

Tye Trujillo is part of northern California metal band, The Helmets, made up entirely of 12 & 13 year olds. They played Bottlerock Napa last year & will return to the wine country for that festival in 2017.

Last night, Korn’s South American tour began with Tye & you can check out video here:

Tye Trujillo junto a @korn_official en #bogotá A post shared by rockombia (@rockombia) on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

Long-time Korn bassist, Fieldy, will return to the band in May. Until then Tye is holding it down.