Robert Trujillo’s 12-Year Old Son Kicks Off Tour As Korn’s Bassist

April 18, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: Korn, Metallica, tye trujillo

Earlier this month Korn announced that Tye Trujillo, the 12-year old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, would be filling in for their bassist Fieldy on a run of South American tour dates.

Tye Trujillo is part of northern California metal band, The Helmets, made up entirely of 12 & 13 year olds. They played Bottlerock Napa last year & will return to the wine country for that festival in 2017.

Last night, Korn’s South American tour began with Tye & you can check out video here:

Tye Trujillo junto a @korn_official en #bogotá

A post shared by rockombia (@rockombia) on

Long-time Korn bassist, Fieldy, will return to the band in May. Until then Tye is holding it down.

