Royal Blood Announce North American Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler
English-rock duo Royal Blood just announced the North American leg of their worldwide tour. The band’s second studio album, How Did We Get So Dark?, will be released June 16.
The band’s touring schedule is routed between the many festivals the band is slated to perform at, which includes Governors Ball and Bonnaroo.
Check out Royal Blood’s full tour itinerary below.
05/17 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
05/18 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy
05/19 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
05/20 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy
06/02 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
06/02-04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/09 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
06/10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
06/11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/22 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Project
06/23-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/23-25 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/23-25 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival
07/06 – Alges, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ BBK Bilbao Festival
07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes Festival
07/10 – Lyon, FR @ Theatres Romains de Fourviere
07/11 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/12 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival
07/14 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
07/15 – Carhaix, FR @ Site De Kerampuilh
07/16 – Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock
07/21-23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass Festival
07/29 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music Festival
07/31 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert
08/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
08/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
08/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
08/10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
08/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
08/15 – San Diego, CA @ North PArk Observatory
08/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
