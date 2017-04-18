LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Announces Free Summer 2017 Concert Lineup

April 18, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz, Summer Concerts

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is currently getting a $12 million facelift and unveiling new rides & attractions throughout the summer. They’re also bringing back their Friday night free concert series & here’s who you can watch on the beach for free summer:

  • June 16 – Eddie Money
  • June 23 – Brian Howe (Former singer of Bad Company)
  • June 30 – Great White
  • July 7 – Quiet Riot
  • July 14 – Blue Oyster Cult
  • July 21 – Eric Boudon & The Animals
  • July 28 – Los Losbos
  • August 4 – Y&T
  • August 11 – Pablo Cruise
  • August 18 – Gin Blossoms
  • August 25 – TBA on 6/18
  • September 1 – Papa Too Run Run

Each band will play two FREE shows on the beach at 6:30PM & 8:30PM. For more info head to BeachBoardwalk.com.

