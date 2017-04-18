Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Announces Free Summer 2017 Concert Lineup

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is currently getting a $12 million facelift and unveiling new rides & attractions throughout the summer. They’re also bringing back their Friday night free concert series & here’s who you can watch on the beach for free summer:
- June 16 – Eddie Money
- June 23 – Brian Howe (Former singer of Bad Company)
- June 30 – Great White
- July 7 – Quiet Riot
- July 14 – Blue Oyster Cult
- July 21 – Eric Boudon & The Animals
- July 28 – Los Losbos
- August 4 – Y&T
- August 11 – Pablo Cruise
- August 18 – Gin Blossoms
- August 25 – TBA on 6/18
- September 1 – Papa Too Run Run
Each band will play two FREE shows on the beach at 6:30PM & 8:30PM. For more info head to BeachBoardwalk.com.