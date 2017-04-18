Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Announces Free Summer 2017 Concert Lineup

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is currently getting a $12 million facelift and unveiling new rides & attractions throughout the summer. They’re also bringing back their Friday night free concert series & here’s who you can watch on the beach for free summer:

June 16 – Eddie Money

June 23 – Brian Howe (Former singer of Bad Company)

June 30 – Great White

July 7 – Quiet Riot

July 14 – Blue Oyster Cult

July 21 – Eric Boudon & The Animals

July 28 – Los Losbos

August 4 – Y&T

August 11 – Pablo Cruise

August 18 – Gin Blossoms

August 25 – TBA on 6/18

September 1 – Papa Too Run Run

#SmashMouth time!! #beachboardwalk A post shared by Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk (@beachboardwalk) on Aug 28, 2015 at 6:41pm PDT

Alameda County Fair Announces Concert Lineup For 2017

Each band will play two FREE shows on the beach at 6:30PM & 8:30PM. For more info head to BeachBoardwalk.com.