Single Day Tickets And Line-up Released For Colossal Clusterfest

Comedy Central presents Colossal Clusterfest on June 2 – 4 at Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Single day tickets go on sale Thursday morning at 10 AM. Get details and tickets at clusterfest.com.

FRIDAY TALENT

Kevin Hart

Sarah Silverman & Friends

Ice Cube

T.J. Miller

Gorburger Live with T.J. Miller

Lil Dicky

Pete Davidson

Natasha Leggero

Moshe Kasher

Ty Segall

Beautiful Anonymous with Chris Gethard

Rory Scovel

Beth Stelling

Liza Treyger

Aparna Nancherla

James Davis

Jay Larson

Michelle Buteau

Nick Vatterott

Great Good Fine Ok

The Plastic Cup Boyz: Will “Spank” Horton & Na’im Lynn

D Styles and Shortkut Members of Invisibl Skratch Piklz

Chili con Carnival with Chefs Sarah & Evan Rich, Matthew Accarrino, and Binging with

Babish

SATURDAY TALENT

Bill Burr

Chromeo

Hannibal Buress

Broad City

“Wayne’s World” 25th Anniversary Live Read with Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer

Bob Odenkirk: No Singing!

Chris Hardwick

Fred Armisen

SuperJam feat. Les Claypool’s Bastard Jazz

Vince Staples

Tig Notaro

Pete Davidson

Natasha Leggero

Moshe Kasher

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Rachel Bloom

HOW DID THIS GET MADE? With Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas, and June Diane Raphael

2 Dope Queens

Kyle Kinane

Ron Funches

Roy Wood Jr.

Chris Gethard

Big Jay Oakerson

Dan Soder

Goddamn Comedy Jam

Joe DeRosa

Rory Scovel

Beth Stelling

Martha Kelly

The New Negroes

Liza Treyger

The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle

Trevor Moore

Jak Knight

James Adomian

Tainted Love: 1980’s Time Machine Dance Party: 80’s-themed comedy sets by James Adomian,

Rachel Bloom, Chris Gethard and more

Theme Park Improv Feat.

Ian Brennan, John Michael Higgins, Jessica Makinson, Cole Stratton, Janet Varney, Matt Walsh and special guest monologist Fred Armisen

James Davis

Naomi Ekperigin

Jay Larson

Jake Weisman

Matt Ingebretson

Michelle Buteau

Escort

Solomon Georgio

Yamaneika Saunders

Nick Vatterott

Eliot Glazer

Madaila

Matt FX

SUNDAY TALENT

Jerry Seinfeld

Tegan and Sara

Hannibal Buress

Princess

Anthony Jeselnik

Lizzo

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Anna Faris is Unqualified

2 Dope Queens

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee – A Q&A featuring Jerry Seinfeld

Jidenna

Alaska Thunderf**k, Bob the Drag Queen, Ginger Minj, Jujubee

Ron Funches

Hasan Minhaj

Politically Re-Active: W. Kamau Bell & Hari Kondabolu

Roy Wood Jr.

Nate Bargatze

The Bonfire w/ Big Jay Oakerson & Dan Soder

Joe DeRosa

Martha Kelly

The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle

Trevor Moore

Jak Knight

Jo Firestone

James Adomian

Lunches with Funches: Giggles & Nibbles with Ron Funches & Friends

Naomi Ekperigin

Jake Weisman

Matt Ingebretson

Solomon Georgio

Jenny Zigrino

Yamaneika Saunders

Chris Garcia

D Styles and Shortkut Members of Invisibl Skratch Piklz

ManBearPig Roast featuring Chefs Melissa King & Brooke Williamson