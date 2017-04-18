Star Wars Night Coming To The Exploratorium On May 4th

The Exploratorium in San Francisco hosts a program called “After Dark” on the first Thursday of every month. It’s an adult-focused program from 6PM-10PM that features talks, demos, art installations, films, activities, and over 600 exhibits.

On May 4th, 2017, the Exploratorium is hosting After Dark: May The Fourth Be With You to celebrate the annual Star Wars Day.

People in Star Wars costumes will be roaming the place and interacting with guests. Star Wars special effects artist Lorne Peterson will also be giving a talk.

A life-sized rancor, astromerch droids, and a mini-replica of the Millennium Falcon will also be on display.

Tickets are $15 and you must be 18+ to attend. Grab them at exploratorium.edu.