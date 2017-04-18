LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Star Wars Night Coming To The Exploratorium On May 4th

April 18, 2017 3:04 PM
Filed Under: exploratorium, Star Wars

The Exploratorium in San Francisco hosts a program called “After Dark” on the first Thursday of every month. It’s an adult-focused program from 6PM-10PM that features talks, demos, art installations, films, activities, and over 600 exhibits.

#beaconsoflight #sfbynight #nightlights #exploratoriumafterdark #coittower #sanfrancisco #everydayisanewadventure

A post shared by Jenn Arcana (@jenn_arcana) on

On May 4th, 2017, the Exploratorium is hosting After Dark: May The Fourth Be With You to celebrate the annual Star Wars Day.

People in Star Wars costumes will be roaming the place and interacting with guests. Star Wars special effects artist Lorne Peterson will also be giving a talk.

A life-sized rancor, astromerch droids, and a mini-replica of the Millennium Falcon will also be on display.

Tickets are $15 and you must be 18+ to attend. Grab them at exploratorium.edu.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live