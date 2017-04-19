California Is Getting Its First Tim Burton-Themed Bar

Beetle House opened its flagship location in New York City last year & now they’re expanding to the west coast. The Tim Burton-themed bar is set to open in Los Angeles in May (@ 6365 Hollywood Blvd.).
The bar & restaurant isn’t officially affiliated with Tim Burton, but everything about Beetle House has been influenced by the director’s films. Drinks include Alice’s Cup ‘O Tea, The Beetles Juice, the Coco Skellington & more. Food options range from the Little Monster to the Edward Burger Hands and everything in between.
HERE IS IS! The Edward Burger Hands! The signature burger we shared with ABC worlds news today. Half pound grass fed burger, toasted bun slathered with butter, garlic and spiced honey, melted pepper jack cheese, two strips of smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, lettuce, roasted red pepper and finished with out homemade sriracha cream mayo! #edwardburgerhands #beetlehousenyc #foodporn
Planning on being in LA soon? Make reservations here. Meanwhile, we’ll wait for a Beetle House location to open up in the Bay Area.