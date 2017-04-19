California Is Getting Its First Tim Burton-Themed Bar

Beetle House opened its flagship location in New York City last year & now they’re expanding to the west coast. The Tim Burton-themed bar is set to open in Los Angeles in May (@ 6365 Hollywood Blvd.).

This is halloween @beetlehousenyc thanks to the lovely and beautiful @gypsystylelyfe @shadamir for posing for me. #halloween #beetlehousenyc #beetleween #beetlehousehalloween #beetlehouse A post shared by Beetle House (@beetlehousenyc) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:05pm PDT

The bar & restaurant isn’t officially affiliated with Tim Burton, but everything about Beetle House has been influenced by the director’s films. Drinks include Alice’s Cup ‘O Tea, The Beetles Juice, the Coco Skellington & more. Food options range from the Little Monster to the Edward Burger Hands and everything in between.

Planning on being in LA soon? Make reservations here. Meanwhile, we’ll wait for a Beetle House location to open up in the Bay Area.