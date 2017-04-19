LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

California Is Getting Its First Tim Burton-Themed Bar

April 19, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: Beetle House, Tim Burton

Beetle House opened its flagship location in New York City last year & now they’re expanding to the west coast. The Tim Burton-themed bar is set to open in Los Angeles in May (@ 6365 Hollywood Blvd.).

The bar & restaurant isn’t officially affiliated with Tim Burton, but everything about Beetle House has been influenced by the director’s films. Drinks include Alice’s Cup ‘O Tea, The Beetles Juice, the Coco Skellington & more. Food options range from the Little Monster to the Edward Burger Hands and everything in between.

Planning on being in LA soon? Make reservations here. Meanwhile, we’ll wait for a Beetle House location to open up in the Bay Area.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live