Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 04.19.17

Today was the day in which Kevin Klein Live would name the lucky winner of the Mrs. Wednesday Pageant, where one of the show’s listeners would be bestowed with the honor of representing the most underrated and underappreciated day of the week. Five listeners came in to the studio today for the opportunity of victory, but only one would be the grand champion of them all. Would it be Michelle, the past guest noted for a tattoo removal and her gorgeous looks, Girly Willie with all the feminine prowess he knows, or someone else all together?

The competition boiled down to a few rounds: the introduction, the Question and Answer Round, and the Talent Round. The Introduction of each participant was described by Useless Weirdo in a way that failure could only sound like. The Question and Answer Round gave each contestant 20 seconds to answer something Wednesday-related, which proved difficult for one contestant just answering “Wednesday”. Finally, the Talent Round is where diamonds shined and others disturbed. Honestly, that portion mainly disturbed.

Also on today’s podcast:

Abdullah Saeed of Bong Appetit called in, although with a rather unfortunate phone connection

The show tries to decide what punishment Dead Eyes will have to endure for losing the Kickstarter challenge

Continued excitement for the coming Wake and Bake Live Show tomorrow morning at The Uptown in Oakland

And more!

