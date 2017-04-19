‘La La Land’s’ Jazz Club Seb’s Is Coming to SF For A Night

“City of stars, are you shining just for me?”

They are. For one night only. On April 25th, San Francisco’s Le Colonial (20 Cosmo Place, SF) is turning into Seb’s, the famous jazz bar seen in La La Land. It will be one of several pop-ups around the US and will come alive with vibrant live music, set pieces from the movie, and tailored cocktails and food that are reminiscent of themes from La La Land.

The event will be from 7-10pm and will most definitely be a swingin’ good time. No word if RyGos will be showing up, but you can expect to score some sweet La La Land memorabilia like coasters, swizzle straws, and DVDs.

But for real though, stay on the lookout for Ryan Gosling. Because, well… do you even need a reason?

