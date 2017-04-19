Lucha Libre Taco-Con Returns To SF

On Cinco De Mayo weekend FunCheapSF & Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11st St.) are bringing back Lucha Libre Taco-Con!

The all day event on Sunday May 7th features food trucks serving up tacos, live Lucha Libre wrestling, Mexican beers, & they’ll be showing the Giants game on big screens at 1PM.

Tickets can be purchased now for $5-$15 at EventBrite & $20 at the door. A $40 ticket gets you exclusive ringside seating, a complimentary beer, & photo opportunities in the ring.

For an additional $25 you can also get unlimited Mexican beer & sangria.

