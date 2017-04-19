Nintendo To Replace MiniNES With Mini Version Of Super Nintendo

Nintendo’s $60 MiniNES was a big hit upon its release last year, but it was recently discontinued, which left many baffled. The mini console pre-loaded with 30 games was rumored to be going away because Nintendo didn’t want it to compete with the new $300 Nintendo Switch.

However, it seems there might be a better reason that should ease the concerns of classic gamers. Nintendo is reportedly set to replace the MiniNES with a miniature version of the Super Nintendo.

If the news is true, the MiniSNES is expected to hit stores in time for the holiday season & will also come pre-loaded with some of its most popular games. Super Mario Kart & Donkey Kong Country better be some of those games.