Nintendo To Replace MiniNES With Mini Version Of Super Nintendo

April 19, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Super Nintendo

Nintendo’s $60 MiniNES was a big hit upon its release last year, but it was recently discontinued, which left many baffled. The mini console pre-loaded with 30 games was rumored to be going away because Nintendo didn’t want it to compete with the new $300 Nintendo Switch.

However, it seems there might be a better reason that should ease the concerns of classic gamers. Nintendo is reportedly set to replace the MiniNES with a miniature version of the Super Nintendo.

If the news is true, the MiniSNES is expected to hit stores in time for the holiday season & will also come pre-loaded with some of its most popular games. Super Mario Kart & Donkey Kong Country better be some of those games.

Who needs an emulator when there's functioning original equipment? #SuperMarioKart #RainbowRoad

A post shared by Willie George (@williegeorge) on

