Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor And Soda Fountain Opens In The Castro

It’s been a long time coming, but the second location of Cole Valley’s popular Ice Cream Bar has opened in the Castro.

The Castro Fountain is here to offer up organic ice cream flavors, fresh-baked desserts, and of course old-fashioned ice cream sodas.

Ice cream! #icecream #thecastrofountain #thecastrosf A post shared by Simply Sergio (@mylimitedview) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Ice cream flavors at The Castro Fountain will include vanilla, mint chip, fudge brownie cheesecake, huckleberry, passion fruit sherbet, salted caramel turtle, coconut cream pie, brown sugar buttermilk, & more. Plus several vegan options.

Only ice cream & baked goods are available during the shop’s soft opening this week & its hours are 6-10PM on Thursday (4/20) & 7-10PM on Friday (4/21). Regular hours will be established by the end of the month & the sundaes, milkshakes, & old-fashioned ice cream sodas will arrive shortly.

You can find The Castro Fountain at 554 Castro St. in SF.