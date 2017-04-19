LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor And Soda Fountain Opens In The Castro

April 19, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Castro Fountain, San Francisco

It’s been a long time coming, but the second location of Cole Valley’s popular Ice Cream Bar has opened in the Castro.

The Castro Fountain is here to offer up organic ice cream flavors, fresh-baked desserts, and of course old-fashioned ice cream sodas.

Ice cream! #icecream #thecastrofountain #thecastrosf

A post shared by Simply Sergio (@mylimitedview) on

Ice cream flavors at The Castro Fountain will include vanilla, mint chip, fudge brownie cheesecake, huckleberry, passion fruit sherbet, salted caramel turtle, coconut cream pie, brown sugar buttermilk, & more. Plus several vegan options.

Only ice cream & baked goods are available during the shop’s soft opening this week & its hours are 6-10PM on Thursday (4/20) & 7-10PM on Friday (4/21). Regular hours will be established by the end of the month & the sundaes, milkshakes, & old-fashioned ice cream sodas will arrive shortly.

You can find The Castro Fountain at 554 Castro St. in SF.

More soft opening hours scheduled! Come visit us! #castrofountain #finally #sficecream #sfeats

A post shared by The Castro Fountain (@castrofountain) on

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live