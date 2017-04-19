Paramore Return with Video for New Single ‘Hard Times’

By Radio.com Staff

Paramore have released the video for a new song titled “Hard Times.”

The track is the first single from the band’s highly anticipated fifth studio album After Laughter, which will be released on May 12. It’s the group’s first new music since 2013’s self-titled release. It also marks their first recording with original drummer Zac Farro in nearly seven years.

The video features vocalist Hayley Williams emerging from a crashed car and singing on a set decorated with trees and clouds, a zooming spaceship, abundant animation and cool neon lighting effects.

Check out the latest from Paramore below: