Popular Bay Area Boba Shop Creates Cannabis-Infused Boba

Since 2011, Boba Guys have become one of the Bay Area’s go-to boba spots. As of last week they are now up to FIVE locations in San Francisco and have one coming soon in downtown San Carlos.

My first experience with Boba Guys was in a little Berkeley pop-up where they served alcoholic boba. They did that well & now they have something else for boba lovers who also like to feel a little…high.

We thought it was an April Fool’s joke, but no, they actually created it!

On an episode of Vice’s Bong Appetit airing tonight (4/19) they go in-depth on how they created this particular flavor of Cannboba.

Thai tea

Half & Half

Condensed milk

THC-infused boba (each pearl has 1mg of THC)

Orange-soda tarpenes

Will Boba Guys ever make the Cannaboba available to us? We’ll have to wait & see, but as laws for recreational marijuana use ease up come 2018 it seems plausible.