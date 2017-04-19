Popular Bay Area Boba Shop Creates Cannabis-Infused Boba

Since 2011, Boba Guys have become one of the Bay Area’s go-to boba spots. As of last week they are now up to FIVE locations in San Francisco and have one coming soon in downtown San Carlos.
My first experience with Boba Guys was in a little Berkeley pop-up where they served alcoholic boba. They did that well & now they have something else for boba lovers who also like to feel a little…high.
Introducing “Canna-boba!” We have to admit, we were pretty hesitant about this #nextlevelquality creation, but we’re dedicated to being ballsy in all the things we do. That’s why we created the world’s first cannabis infused boba (crazy, we know)! Now that weed is legal in California (sorry, NY boba baes) we concocted Cannaboba: equal parts matcha based energy, equal parts "in the couch" body high. We like to think of it as a California Matcha. 😉 We know this might not be for everyone, but if you're down for the high, come by any store and order a 16 or 24 oz (no adjustments). Must be 21+ older to purchase (no exceptions)! Be ready to show your ID to your bobarista! And remember, please drink responsibly!!! See the link in our profile for more info!
We thought it was an April Fool’s joke, but no, they actually created it!
On an episode of Vice’s Bong Appetit airing tonight (4/19) they go in-depth on how they created this particular flavor of Cannboba.
We will explain everything tomorrow. But for now, we want to confirm that we did make the world's first #Cannaboba with our friends at @vice @munchies. Sorry about the head fake from April Fool's… 😂 We didn't know it'd go viral to a million people! Cannaboba was for the Season 2 Premiere of #BONGAPPETIT. We know it's not for everyone, but you how we roll. 😉 (Note: pretty funny watching Andrew around cannabis… he's never touched weed before. Will he or won't he?! That is the question…) #bridgecultures #nextlevelboba
- Thai tea
- Half & Half
- Condensed milk
- THC-infused boba (each pearl has 1mg of THC)
- Orange-soda tarpenes
Will Boba Guys ever make the Cannaboba available to us? We’ll have to wait & see, but as laws for recreational marijuana use ease up come 2018 it seems plausible.