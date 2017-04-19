NIN, Queens of the Stone Age and Reunited Jawbreaker Highlight Riot Fest 2017

By Abby Hassler
Officials from Chicago’s Riot Fest 2017 announced the first wave of bands included in this year’s lineup, which include Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age and exclusive reunion of the punk band Jawbreaker.
The announcement included over 70 artists, some of which include Paramore, Prophets of Rage, Wu-Tang Clan, M.I.A., New Order and a DJ set from the Beastie Boys’ Mike D.
The festival will place Sept. 15 to 17 at Douglas Park. General admission and VIP tickets go on sale today (April 19) at noon CDT.
