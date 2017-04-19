Santa Rosa Named The ‘Microbrew Capital Of America’

According to research for The Pudding, a city in the North Bay has earned the title of ‘Microbrew Capital Of The United States’.

Taking data from RateBeer.com and combining census & map information – when it comes to quality (beer ratings) & quantity (breweries in proximity), Santa Rosa tops the list.

Some legendary beers this afternoon 🍻 #plinytheelder #supplication #russianriver #russianriverbrewing #beers A post shared by Daniel Crowley (@winesandwhiskies) on Apr 18, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Santa Rosa is home to popular breweries like Russian River Brewing Co., Bear Republic Brewing Co., Shady Oak Barrel House & more.

A microbrewery is defined by Brewing Association as a brewery with “less than 15,000 barrels of beer per year with 75 percent or more of its beer sold off-site.”

The study also notes we’re not at the peak of “beer hype” yet, so expect more microbreweries to keep popping up as long as we keep flocking to them.

As for other Bay Area cities on the list, San Francisco came in at #18 & San Jose came in at #221.

For all the graphics & stats, head here.