LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Thom Yorke’s Cussing At Berkeley Radiohead Show Turned Into Loop

April 19, 2017 6:25 PM
Filed Under: Berkeley, Radiohead, Thom Yorke

While they’re between headlining weekends of Coachella, Radiohead played a pair of sold out shows in Berkeley earlier this week.

Their Coachella weekend 1 set was famously marred by technical difficulties that caused them to leave the stage multiple times.

PHOTOS: Radiohead Plays To Rapturous Crowd At Greek

On Tuesday night in Berkeley, Radiohead again encountered some equipment issues during the track “Give Up The Ghost” and front man Thom Yorke uttered an “Aw sh–!”

That’s when York’s Bandmate Johnny Greenwood proceeded to play the singer’s exclamation on loop, which you can watch below:

Props to the band for having a sense of humor with whatever the onstage issue was. The crowd seemed to love it as well.

 

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live