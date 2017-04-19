Thom Yorke’s Cussing At Berkeley Radiohead Show Turned Into Loop

While they’re between headlining weekends of Coachella, Radiohead played a pair of sold out shows in Berkeley earlier this week.

Their Coachella weekend 1 set was famously marred by technical difficulties that caused them to leave the stage multiple times.

PHOTOS: Radiohead Plays To Rapturous Crowd At Greek

On Tuesday night in Berkeley, Radiohead again encountered some equipment issues during the track “Give Up The Ghost” and front man Thom Yorke uttered an “Aw sh–!”

That’s when York’s Bandmate Johnny Greenwood proceeded to play the singer’s exclamation on loop, which you can watch below:

Props to the band for having a sense of humor with whatever the onstage issue was. The crowd seemed to love it as well.