BFD Throwback: Franz Ferdinand At LIVE105’s BFD 2006

April 20, 2017 1:17 AM
Filed Under: Franz Ferdinand

This summer, Franz Ferdinand will return to the main stage at the Shoreline 11 years to the day of the last time they played LIVE105’s BFD.

Back in 2006 they were joined by the likes of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Panic! At The Disco, AFI, The Strokes & more.

There’s really primitive cell phone videos of their set if you scour YouTube:

Here’s what they played that night:

  1. This Boy
  2. Do You Want To?
  3. The Fallen
  4. Walk Away
  5. L.Wells
  6. The Dark of the Matinee
  7. Take Me Out
  8. Michael
  9. 40′
  10. Outsiders
  11. This Fire

& here’s a fun recap video someone made back in 2006:

See Franz Ferdinand with Phoenix, Cold War Kids & more Saturday June 10, 2017 at the Shoreline. Get your tickets now!

