Watch DREAMCAR Make their Network TV Debut

By Robyn Collins

What do you get when you combine the frontman for AFI with all of the members of No Doubt, minus Gwen Stefani? You get the supergroup DREAMCAR, led by Davey Havok.

The band will be releasing its self-titled debut project next month. Last night (April 19), DREAMCAR appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to play a couple tracks from the album, “Kill for Candy,” and “All of the Dead Girls.”

Check out their network television debut: