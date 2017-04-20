Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn Removed All Trump References on ‘Humanz’

By Abby Hassler

The Gorrilaz’s fifth studio album, Humanz, certainly was created with the country’s political environment in mind, but the band’s frontman, Damon Albarn reveals there are no references to Donald Trump on his new record.

“There’s no references to [Trump] on the record — in fact, any time when anyone made any reference, I edited it out,” Albarn said in an interview with Billboard. “I don’t want to give the most famous man on earth any more fame, particularly. He doesn’t need it!”

Slated for release April 28, Albarn explained Humanz is not a traditional protest album, but rather a “party record for the apocalypse” that Trump’s reign might cause. “‘Trump’s ascension was one of the sources of energy that we meditated on, when it was like, ‘Ahh, that’s ridiculous, that could never happen,'” he explains.