Kevin Klein Live’s Wake & Bake Extrava-Ganja Broadcast

It’s Double Trouble Thursday again, but this one is unlike any other yet, where 4/20 happened to fall on this day of the week, so you know what that means. That’s right, Kevin Klein Live’s first ever Wake And Bake Extrava-Ganja broadcast from The Uptown in Oakland is here for your listening pleasure from beginning to end! Relive all the fun from today’s affair, because let’s face it, considering what day it is, you absolutely forgot a majority of what happened.

Today brought us the most epic Dank Tank yet, with Jim McAlpine returning to be a judge, along with Biggest Stoner of the Bay Area Green Deen giving his opinion as well. Entries were presented by listeners in person, along with demonstrations ranging from working prototypes to mock-ups of what our listeners’ high-deas could actually work out. From an app that looks into sharing weed among friendly folk to a cookie dough that has edibles infused within and much more!

Also on today’s podcast:

Mo Mandel hosts a few Joke Knock Outs with listeners at the event

K Flay and Bob Moses chat a bit with Kevin and Ally

Dead Eyes has his short-short punishment enacted upon him by one of our listeners

And more!

