Starbucks Barista Vents About New Unicorn Frappuccino

Braden Burson, a Starbucks barista from Colorado has a message for the public after the release of the new Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino:

Burson described the new drink as a “mango-based cream frappuccino with no coffee and sour stuff in the middle.” He compares it to a Sweet Tart. It’s also been compared to Pop Tarts pretty often.

เ ห ยื่ อ ก า ร ต ล า ด 🦄 #UNICORNFRAPPUCCINO #starbucks #LA #pearypiearoundtheworld #unicorndrink #smileynation #pearypieสายแดก A post shared by Amata Chittasenee (@pearypie) on Apr 19, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

This barista is speaking on behalf of all baristas and is begging you to PLEASE NOT ORDER IT. He has “UNICORN CRAP” all up in his hair.

The Unicorn Frappuccino is only expected to be available for a limited time so baristas can take solace in that.