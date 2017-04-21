LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Dentist Pulled Sedated Patient’s Tooth While Riding Hoverboard

April 21, 2017 1:19 PM
Filed Under: dentist, Hoverboard

An Alaskan dentist is under fire for Medicaid fraud for using sedation on patients who didn’t need it.

Seth Lookhart has been charged with 17 counts of Medicaid fraud after billing the social healthcare program for $1.8 million last year.

Prosecutors also found a video on Lookhart’s of the dentist pulling a sedated patient’s tooth while riding a hoverboard. He had also texted the video to his office manager claiming it was “a new standard of care”.

The patient in the video mentioned she was unaware that her dentist, Lookhart, pulled her tooth while he was riding a hoverboard.

Lookart’s attorney has not commented on the allegations.

For more head to the Seattle Times.

