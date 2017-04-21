Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 04.21.17

The show may still be in the recovering stages from the big Wake and Bake Extrava-Ganja yesterday in Oakland, but the Kevin Klein Live was (sorta) determined to power through and deliver a great show today. They had a Bridge Battle, but unfortunately the contestants in this fight were possibly two of the biggest idiots the Bay Area has to offer. Somehow they were either unable to grasp the game’s concept or lost their attention spans as a result of yesterday’s holiday.

Plus, Eating with the Hungry had Useless Weirdo hitting the streets with the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino, which based on its sugar content may be the quickest anyone can get themselves diabetes. Useless Weirdo was able to find a man that may be down on his luck and low on cash, but high on energy and possibly something else. Rusty was his name and he may have been one the show’s favorite food critics they’ve had in some time. And luckily he has a new cell phone to get a hold of him by…

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin remembers he has to celebrate his fifth wedding anniversary, much to his annoyance

Reliving Useless Weirdo’s botched on-stage introduction for Bob Moses

Some attempts of trying to get a growing rat population on a form of birth control

And more!

