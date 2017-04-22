Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Announces 2017 Movies On The Beach

Every summer the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk hosts free movie nights where you can watch favorite movies right on the beach.

Every Wednesday night this summer grab a funnel cake & some kettle corn & check out these films.

July 21 – The Lost Boys (30th Anniversary)

July 28 – Back To The Future

July 5 – Grease

July 12 – Gremlins

July 19 – Clueless

July 26 – Shrek

August 2 – Ghostbusters (1984)

August 9 – The Little Rascals

August 16 – The Princess Bride

Each film will start at 9PM & there will be 15 minute intermissions. Seating is first come, first serve.

For more, head to Beachboardwalk.com.