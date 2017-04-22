LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Announces 2017 Movies On The Beach

April 22, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Every summer the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk hosts free movie nights where you can watch favorite movies right on the beach.

Every Wednesday night this summer grab a funnel cake & some kettle corn & check out these films.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Announces 2017 Free Concert Lineup

  • July 21 – The Lost Boys (30th Anniversary)
  • July 28 – Back To The Future
  • July 5 – Grease
  • July 12 – Gremlins
  • July 19 – Clueless
  • July 26 – Shrek
  • August 2 – Ghostbusters (1984)
  • August 9 – The Little Rascals
  • August 16 – The Princess Bride

Each film will start at 9PM & there will be 15 minute intermissions. Seating is first come, first serve.

For more, head to Beachboardwalk.com.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live