Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Announces 2017 Movies On The Beach

Every summer the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk hosts free movie nights where you can watch favorite movies right on the beach.
Every Wednesday night this summer grab a funnel cake & some kettle corn & check out these films.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Announces 2017 Free Concert Lineup
- July 21 – The Lost Boys (30th Anniversary)
- July 28 – Back To The Future
- July 5 – Grease
- July 12 – Gremlins
- July 19 – Clueless
- July 26 – Shrek
- August 2 – Ghostbusters (1984)
- August 9 – The Little Rascals
- August 16 – The Princess Bride
Each film will start at 9PM & there will be 15 minute intermissions. Seating is first come, first serve.
For more, head to Beachboardwalk.com.