An Art Show Of Unsolicited D*** Pics Is Coming To San Francisco

Last year, Whitney Bell attracted a lot of publicity when she turned her collection of unsolicited penis pictures into an art show.

The first “I Didn’t Ask For This: A Lifetime Of D*** Pics” art show was a big success in Los Angeles & now it’s coming to San Francisco on Friday night June 9th.

The show will feature 150+ unsolicited penis pics + works from from 30 artists that explore the female condition, harassment, and sexuality in the digital age.

The ultimate goal of the event is to bring attention to the harassment that is sending unsolicited lewd images.

While you check out all the artwork in a recreation of Whitney Bell’s home there will also be drinks, DJs, & a pop-up shop.

“I Didn’t Ask For This” is happening at the SOMArts Cultural Center (934 Brannan St.) on June 9th & tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.