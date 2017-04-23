An Art Show Of Unsolicited D*** Pics Is Coming To San Francisco

Last year, Whitney Bell attracted a lot of publicity when she turned her collection of unsolicited penis pictures into an art show.
The first “I Didn’t Ask For This: A Lifetime Of D*** Pics” art show was a big success in Los Angeles & now it’s coming to San Francisco on Friday night June 9th.
The show will feature 150+ unsolicited penis pics + works from from 30 artists that explore the female condition, harassment, and sexuality in the digital age.
Recently a friend came to me distraught because some dude was ghosting her. It wasn't the loss of the guy that upset her though, it was the shame she felt for being upset that he ghosted. It was the fact that even her, a hardcore fucking feminist, had unintentionally placed her worth on the shoulders of some guy. Society has conditioned us to place our value in the hands of men's opinions. You shouldn't feel shame or guilt for not being immune to this. It's hard to unlearn these indoctrinated values, to remember that your worth isn't based on his favor. Feeling upset or shame when rejected doesn't make you weak. Acknowledging that you deserve better and that you don't want to allow someone to make you feel this way makes you strong. 💪🏼💃💪🏼 illustration @ambivalentlyyours
The ultimate goal of the event is to bring attention to the harassment that is sending unsolicited lewd images.
While you check out all the artwork in a recreation of Whitney Bell’s home there will also be drinks, DJs, & a pop-up shop.
“I Didn’t Ask For This” is happening at the SOMArts Cultural Center (934 Brannan St.) on June 9th & tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.