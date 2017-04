SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 04.23.2017

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ @AARONAXELSEN

Follow Soundcheck on twitter @soundcheckspins

9PM

COIN “I Don’t Wanna Dance”

DAY WAVE “Something Here” LOCAL

COLONY HOUSE “You Know It”

CITABRIA “Night Train” LOCAL + Playing LIVE 105 BFD

ROYAL BLOOD “Lights Out”

FUTURE ISLANDS “Cave”

BETA STATE “Make It Up To You” LOCAL

CHERRY GLAZERR “I Told You I’d Be With the Guys”

K. FLAY “High Enough” LOCAL

YOUNGR “Out of My System”

HIGHLY SUSPECT “Little One” Playing LIVE 105 BFD

NINE POUND SHADOW “Tell Me Why” LOCAL + Playing LIVE 105 BFD

JUDAH + THE LION “Suit + Jacket”

MIKEY MIKE “Doin’ Me”

REAL ESTATE “Darling”

10 PM

SAINT MOTEL “Destroyer”

THE NEW UP “Future is Now” LOCAL + Playing LIVE 105 BFD

FATHER JOHN MISTY “Total Entertainment Forever”

ALL TIME LOW “Last Young Renegade”

COLD WAR KIDS “Can We Hang On” Playing LIVE 105 BFD

POWERS “Dance” Playing LIVE 105 BFD

ALT – J “In Cold Blood”

RITUAL OF MINE “Devoted” remixed by Geographer LOCAL

RISE AGAINST “The Violence”

THE KOOKS “Be Who You Are”

TAKING BACK SUNDAY “Call Come Running” Playing LIVE 105 BFD

BIRTHDAY “Weekend Walking” LOCAL + Playing LIVE 105 BFD