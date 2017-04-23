Subsonic 04.22.2017

SUBSONIC: 4/22/17
with DJ Aaron Axelsen
10PM
WHITE STRIPES- seven nation army (glitch mob remix)
PARTY FAVOR- wawa
BOB MOSES- like it or not (love thy brother remix)
BASTILLE- pompeii (skyden remix)
PHANTOMS- cocaine
VERITE- sombody else (the 1975 cover)
UMMET OZCAN- showdown
FAT BOY SLIM- eat sleep rave repeat (calvin harris remix)
RAG N BONE MAN- human (rudimental remix)
GETTER- head splitter
WARPAINT- new song (soulwax remix)
PHOENIX- 1901 (ghost kick remix)
CHRIS LAKE- i want you
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS- californicaction (luminox remix)
11PM
ALT J- breezeblocks (remix)
BINARY FINARY- 1999
BOB MOSES- tearing me up (eric hagleton remix)
DIMOND SAINTS- sum luv
FLOSSTRADAMUS- total recall
LORDE- royals (chuck wild remix)
DL EKL- crazy cat
NINJULA- no horns
WHETHAN- can’t hide
SOFI TUKKER- johny (moon boots remix)
PETIT BISCUIT- sunset lover
DEADMAU5- strobe (dimension remix)
12AM
THE 1975- sex (ryan hemsworth remix)
ROYKSOPP- sordid affair
EMBER ISLAND- creep (radiohead cover)
COLDPLAY- trouble (royal remix)
CAMELPHAT- hanging out with charlie
THE VAUDE VILLAINZ- jumpin’ jack
THE CRYSTAL METHOD- busy child
ZOMBIE NATION- kernkraft 400 (w&w remix)
KROK & DILE-midnight thoughts
GORILLAZ- andromeda (zhu remix)
SIMIAN VS JUSTICE- we are your friends
HIGHSOCIETY- life hack
FAKEAR- kids
PAUL WOOLFORD- heaven & earth part 1
MIKEY MIKE- doin me
BLOC PARTY- banquet (phones disco remix)