Subsonic 04.22.2017

SUBSONIC: 4/22/17

with DJ Aaron Axelsen

10PM

WHITE STRIPES- seven nation army (glitch mob remix)

PARTY FAVOR- wawa

BOB MOSES- like it or not (love thy brother remix)

BASTILLE- pompeii (skyden remix)

PHANTOMS- cocaine

VERITE- sombody else (the 1975 cover)

UMMET OZCAN- showdown

FAT BOY SLIM- eat sleep rave repeat (calvin harris remix)

RAG N BONE MAN- human (rudimental remix)

GETTER- head splitter

WARPAINT- new song (soulwax remix)

PHOENIX- 1901 (ghost kick remix)

CHRIS LAKE- i want you

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS- californicaction (luminox remix)

11PM

ALT J- breezeblocks (remix)

BINARY FINARY- 1999

BOB MOSES- tearing me up (eric hagleton remix)

DIMOND SAINTS- sum luv

FLOSSTRADAMUS- total recall

LORDE- royals (chuck wild remix)

DL EKL- crazy cat

NINJULA- no horns

WHETHAN- can’t hide

SOFI TUKKER- johny (moon boots remix)

PETIT BISCUIT- sunset lover

DEADMAU5- strobe (dimension remix)

12AM

THE 1975- sex (ryan hemsworth remix)

ROYKSOPP- sordid affair

EMBER ISLAND- creep (radiohead cover)

COLDPLAY- trouble (royal remix)

CAMELPHAT- hanging out with charlie

THE VAUDE VILLAINZ- jumpin’ jack

THE CRYSTAL METHOD- busy child

ZOMBIE NATION- kernkraft 400 (w&w remix)

KROK & DILE-midnight thoughts

GORILLAZ- andromeda (zhu remix)

SIMIAN VS JUSTICE- we are your friends

HIGHSOCIETY- life hack

FAKEAR- kids

PAUL WOOLFORD- heaven & earth part 1

MIKEY MIKE- doin me

BLOC PARTY- banquet (phones disco remix)