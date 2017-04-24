$100,000 ‘Low Income’ In Parts Of Bay Area

New figures from the federal government find in parts of the Bay Area, some people who bring in a six-figure income can be considered “low-income.”

The new numbers come from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and specifically have to do with eligibility for government assistance for housing.

HUD says a family of four in San Francisco or San Mateo County with an income of 105,350 is now considered “low income.” For Alameda and Contra Costa County, $80,400 is considered low income.

