MIAMI BEACH, UNITED STATES: TO GO WITH AFP STORY-AFPLIFESTYLE-US-CUBA BY PATRICK MOSER- A bartender pours from a Havana Club rum bottle as he prepares a mojito cocktail at a local jazz club in Miami Beach,Florida 17 August 2006. Originally the Havana Club rum was created in Cuba by the Arechabala family in 1935, and was exported to the US and other countries until the 1960s, when Fidel Castro's government confiscated the brand and other assets without compensation. In 1976, after the Arechabala family's Havana Club trademark registration expired, Cubaexport registered the brand in the US through a loophole in the trade embargo. In 1993, the Cuban government established a joint venture with France's Pernod Ricard to exploit the brand, however in 1997 Bacardi bought the rights to the brand name from the Arechabala family, and registered the name in the US. Bacardi and the Paris based Pernod Ricard are entangled in a decade-long fight over who owns the rights to the brand in the United States. AFP PHOTOS/Roberto Schmidt (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)