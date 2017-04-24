Coachella Weekend 2 Highlights: Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga

By Hayden Wright

The second weekend of Coachella included stellar performances from the headliners, in addition to other highlights. On Friday night Radiohead performed another set (following their technical glitch-ridden show on Weekend One) and Thom Yorke quipped, “Maybe this time you can hear me.”

On Saturday night, Lady Gaga performed her headlining slot while Gucci Mane brought 50 Cent, A$AP Rocky and Chief Keef onstage for guest appearances. Bon Iver played a surprise set with Jenny Lewis and Bruce Hornsby, covering Don Henley’s “The End of Innocence.” Another surprise around 11:45 pm Saturday came in the Do Lab outdoor dance tent when Skrillex took the stage. The already packed dance floor became almost unbearably crowded when his name was announced. Throngs of curious fans rushed the tent from all directions and the enthusiasm never once waned throughout his set.

Wrapping the weekend up, Kendrick Lamar performed oldies like “Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe” and new material (“ELEMENT”) from DAMN. His second Coachella gig was similar to his performance last weekend, but without guests. Composer Hans Zimmer also drew a massive crowd with fresh takes on film scores.