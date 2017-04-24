Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 04.24.17

Because Kevin Klein Live is sick of hearing about people’s supposedly great weekends, the show decided to see who among them had it the absolute worst since Friday afternoon. Twinkie of course had a fantastic time, but the rest of the show had weekends filled with vomit, rejection, and sticky situations, some of which were a combination of those parts. But if you have an opinion on the matter, feel free to head on over to the Kevin Klein Live Twitter page to cast your vote on who had it the worst.

Plus, Useless Foodie returns to the airwaves with the idiot of all things food attempting to break down the ingredients of a strange hybrid concoction. Useless Weirdo was given a croissant with a salmon center, which Kevin, Ally, and a majority of the listening audience had no hope for him to get more than one. But did he stun the show and manage to exceed expectations? Well if the first ingredient he can come up with is flour, seems like things weren’t going to turn out too well for the guy.

Also on today’s podcast:

The return of everyone’s favorite game Game of Thrones Character Or NFL Draft Prospect

Warriors fans send their kind word to the team’s head coach for a Get Well Soon Kerr-d

Twinkie went to the streets to get Black Guy Tips on Black Outs

And more!

