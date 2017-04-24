Kings of Leon Announce Fall Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

Kings of Leon just added new dates their 2017 tour. The band begins the first leg of their world tour this Friday (April 28).

The first show on the band’s extended tour will be Sept. 27 in Charlotte, NC, and end Oct. 28 in Tampa, FL. This tour celebrates King of Leon’s seventh studio album, Walls, which was released Oct. 14, 2016.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Wednesday (April 26) for Verified Fans and Friday (April 28) to the general public at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Check out the band’s new 2017 dates below:

9/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

9/29 – Nashville, TN @ First Tennessee Park

10/2 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

10/ 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/11 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

10/16 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/23 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

10/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Dailey’s Place Amphitheater

10/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

10/28 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

