Liam Mayclem Reveals BottleRock Pairings At The Culinary Stage

April 24, 2017 2:39 PM
NAPA (LIVE 105) – On Monday, Liam Mayclem, the KCBS Foodie Chap sat in with Kevin Klein Live and announced the headliners and special guests appearing on the William Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley, this year.

“This is not your Grandma’s cooking stage.” Liam says. “It’s a culinary stew of rock stars and rock star chefs with a side of sports stars, a dollop of TV stars. For your main course: MARTHA, MORIMOTTO, JOSÉ ANDRÉS. Need I say more? See you Memorial weekend for the tastiest event of the year.”

Listen to Liam’s visit to Live 105’s morning show Kevin Klein Live as he announces the celebrity/chef pairings:

(credit: BottleRock Napa Valley)

CHEFS:
Martha Stewart
Chef José Andrés
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto
Ayesha Curry
Chef Bryan Voltaggio
Chef Michael Voltaggio
Chef Roy Choi
Chef Duff Goldman
Chef Hubert Keller
Chef Chris Cosentino
Top Chef All-Stars Richard Blais
Chef Stephen Barber
Chef Tim Love
Chef Cindy Pawlcyn
Runner up on Kids Baking Championship, Season 3 on Food Network, 13 year-old Justice Faustina

This year, the pairing of celebrity and chef gets bigger as the following have been announced to also appear on the Williams-Sonoma Stage:

Celebrities:
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Fitz and The Tantrums
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Adam Richman
Pro Footballer Franco Harris
Dirty Heads
Silversun Pickups
Gary Dell’Abate, a.k.a. “Baba Booey,”
E-40
Former Oakland Raider Charles Woodson
Matt Sorum
Michael Franti
Everlast
The Strumbellas
Joey Chestnut
The Naked and Famous
Charles Bradley
Mythbusters’ Tory Belleci
Warren G
E!’s Dr. Paul Nassif
Frenchy le Freak
Napa Mayor Jill Techel
KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez

Last year, two thirds of Green Day Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt helped Iron Chef Morimoto carve up a 60 kilo tuna (watch above) in front of a huge crowd. Green Day will once again take the William Sonoma Culinary Stage.

br2016 5 27 16 william sonoma culinary stage thomas ian nicholas maya erickson brian feinzimer 16024 Liam Mayclem Reveals BottleRock Pairings At The Culinary Stage

(L-R) Liam Mayclem, Maya Erickson and Mei Lin at the William Sonoma Culinary Stage (photo credit: BottleRock Napa Valley)

BottleRock Napa Valley is located at the Napa Valley Expo near Downtown Napa. The event will run starting Friday, May 26th through Sunday, May 28th.

