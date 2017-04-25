6 Ways LIVE 105 Helped Break Radiohead In America

Today, Radiohead is an alternative rock giant – one of the biggest bands on the planet suffice to say – playing stadiums and headlining major music festivals all over the world, but did you know San Francisco modern rock radio mavericks LIVE 105 played a pivotal role in helping break this English indie band here in the states?

1. We Played Them First: LIVE 105 was the first U.S. commercial radio station to play “Creep” and it basically happened by complete accident. Back in 1992, Aaron Axelsen, long before he was Music Director at LIVE 105 and hosted radio shows Soundcheck and Subsonic, was working in a small mom-and-pop record shop in Berkeley called Mod Lang Records that specialized in UK indie releases and imports. Before iTunes and Spotify, in the ‘90s record stores were essential outlets for discovering and purchasing new music. Axelsen had already become a fan after purchasing Radiohead’s very first release The Drill EP in May of 1992. Once he got his hands on their second single ‘Creep’ in September of 1992, he immediately starting to spin it on his college radio show at KCRH, Chabot in Hayward.

A few weeks later, LIVE 105’s legendary first Music Director Steve Masters was serendipitously record shopping in Berkeley, and on a tip from Axelsen, picked-up the “Creep” import CD single and subsequently debuted it that night on LIVE 105 – the unedited version, to boot. The song became an instant hit on the Bay Area airwaves and went on to become LIVE 105’s #1 song of 1992.

Another fun fact is that record executive Phil Costello, who worked at Capitol Records at the time, was up in San Francisco for a meeting with then-Program Director Richard Sands in early October of 1992 and just so happened to hear “Creep” for the very first time in his rental car while driving to the station from SFO. He asked Sands about the “You’re so fucking special” song that had just blown him away an hour earlier, only to find out that it was HIS band he was inquiring about. It had been released on Capitol Records UK sister label Parlophone. Ironically, in 2007 Costello released Radiohead’s brilliant In Rainbows album stateside on his label TBD Records.

2. Spinal Tap Moment: In early 1993, Radiohead’s U.S. label Capitol Records decided to send the band over to the states for a quick promo tour where they would be meeting with radio stations, key retail (record stores), and the music press but not playing any actual full live gigs. LIVE 105 hosted a meet-and-greet with the band at the now-defunct Rough Trade Records on Haight Street in San Francisco. Sadly, only about 40 people braved the rain and came out that day to meet the band, but Axelsen did get his “Drill” and “Creep” import singles signed by the band. If only Facebook invite and Twitter had existed back then.

3. Radiohead Makes Their San Francisco Live Debut At A Free LIVE 105 Show: July 11, 1993 was a scorching San Francisco summer afternoon as a solo Thom Yorke played Radiohead songs to a packed crowd at a LIVE 105 free show in Justin Herman Plaza. The set list included “Thinking About You,” “Killer Cars,” “Creep,” and a Tim Buckley cover of “Sing A Song For You.”

Later that evening at a LIVE 105 presented show, Radiohead made their San Francisco club debut at Slim’s. Finally, Radiohead would return to San Francisco that fall on October 24 for another LIVE 105 presents, this time co-headlining a show at the Warfield with ’90s alt-rock faves Belly.

4. More Radiohead Rarities On The Bay Area Airwaves: After helping put Radiohead on the map with “Creep,” LIVE 105 would add a few more Radiohead imports to its playlist. In May 1993, a track called “Pop Is Dead” that never ended up on an actual album was put in the rotation. Then in September 1994, in between Pablo Honey and The Bends, LIVE 105 added a special Radiohead import release for “My Iron Lung.”

5. Radiohead Opens LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 1995: Before it was known as Not So Silent Night, LIVE 105 hosted a holiday concert under the moniker Green Christmas in the late ‘80s to mid-’90s. On December 15, 1995, at the intimate confines of the 3,600-seat Berkeley Community Theater, our holiday shindig featured a stellar line-up with Oasis, Jawbreaker, No Doubt, The Rentals, Toadies, Sonic Youth, Garbage, Billy Idol – and opening this show … a little band called Radiohead.

6. One More LIVE 105 Free Show, Please: Radiohead released their iconic sophomore album The Bends in 1995. The album featured many big LIVE 105 hits that year including “Fake Plastic Trees,” “Just” and “High And Dry.” The boys were kind enough to do yet another free show for us at San Francisco’s Justin Herman Plaza, which took place on April 3, busting out an amazing 14-song set.

March 28,1996

The Edge – Palo Alto

Special thanks to Spud, Jay Blakesberg (Facebook, Instagram) AND Lauren Axelrod for providing content for this article.

.