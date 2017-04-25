Doritos Bag With Headphone Jack Will Play ‘Guardians’ Soundtrack

Doritos & Marvel have teamed up for something you never thought you needed: a Doritos bag that features a built-in cassette-tape deck that plays the full soundtrack for “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2”

You’ll be able to order the custom bags on Amazon.com/Doritos from April 28-May 5, while supplies last. You’ll also be able to recharge the bag for repeat listens of the soundtrack.

The ‘Guardians’ sequel will hit theaters on Friday May 5.

The official soundtrack features the following throwback hits:

ELO – ‘Mr. Blue Sky’

Sweet – ‘Fox on the Run’

Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah – ‘Lake Shore Drive’

Fleetwood Mac – ‘The Chain’

Sam Cooke – ‘Bring it On Home to Me’

Glen Campbell – ‘Southern Nights’

George Harrison – ‘My Sweet Lord’

Looking Glass – ‘Brandy You’re a Fine Girl’

Jay and the Americans – ‘Come a Little Bit Closer’

Silver – ‘Wham Bang Shang-A-Lang’

Cheap Trick – ‘Surrender’

Yusuf / Cat Stevens – ‘Father and Son’

Parliament – ‘Flashlight’

The Sneepers featuring David Hasselhoff – ‘Guardians Inferno’

For more on why this is happening – head to Billboard.