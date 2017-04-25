LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

FanimeCon Returns To San Jose In May

April 25, 2017 9:34 PM
Filed Under: Fanimecon, San Jose

Northern California’s biggest anime, manga, & Japanese culture convention returns to the San Jose Convention Center (150 W. San Carlos St.) on Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-29).

The “by fans, for fans” event is packed with nonstop video programming, cosplay, music, games, tournaments, and panels catered to the Bay Area’s biggest anime fans.

Here’s the celebrities & musical guests you’ll be able to find at Fanime 2017.

Registration for FanimeCon 2017 will cost you $85 and you can register for a badge now, or get one at the convention.

See you there?

