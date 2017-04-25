FanimeCon Returns To San Jose In May

Northern California’s biggest anime, manga, & Japanese culture convention returns to the San Jose Convention Center (150 W. San Carlos St.) on Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-29).

Pics from Swap Meet: Tons of trades happening! (And it's happening again tonight, 8pm – 1am in South Hall) #fanime A post shared by FanimeCon (@fanimecon) on May 27, 2016 at 9:45pm PDT

The “by fans, for fans” event is packed with nonstop video programming, cosplay, music, games, tournaments, and panels catered to the Bay Area’s biggest anime fans.

Here’s the celebrities & musical guests you’ll be able to find at Fanime 2017.

Registration for FanimeCon 2017 will cost you $85 and you can register for a badge now, or get one at the convention.

See you there?