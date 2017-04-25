Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 04.25.17

With news of a gang of teenagers hopping onto a BART train and robbing multiple passengers, Kevin Klein Live wanted to figure out what exactly transpired so that they could form a decent plan if that issue were to ever be repeated. Kevin even started to wonder just how many teenagers he thinks he could take on at a time, which given his nonathletic ability, is probably a lower number that he surmises. Besides, teenagers these days are getting too big for their own good.

Plus, Kevin told about the awkward situation he witnessed, in which a worker was fired right in front of him at a grocery store. The salesman referred to a female customer as “beautiful”, which made her irate and call for the manager. All Kevin did was watch, as he was confused by what had transpired before him and didn’t think he could help out in any way. Like the time he saw a bike get stolen, Kevin is really only dependable to witness things transpire, but not exactly report them to those that would find his testimony useful.

Also on today’s podcast:

The return of the game Band Or Banned

How men are removing condoms mid-session in an act called “stealthing”

Listener’s Cynthia’s story of how her deceased father and her bonded over the show is twisted for an ad for Kevin

And more!

