Live Nation To Sell 1 Million Concert Tickets For $20 (NO FEES)

April 25, 2017 7:18 PM
Filed Under: Live Nation, National Concert Day

To commemorate National Concert Day, Live Nation will be offering up 1 million concert tickets for the price of $20 – & they won’t be adding service charges.

Starting May 2nd head to livenation.com/20ticket to purchase tickets to plenty of Bay Area Live Nation shows for just $20.

The offer extends for a week through May 9th. Head here to see which shows you’ll be able to hit up for cheap. They include Kings of Leon, Incubus with Jimmy Eat World, & Sublime With Rome with The Offspring.

If you’re part of the AT&T Thanks program you get access to the promotion one day early (May 1st).

Remember, you can also grab tickets for all Shoreline shows with no service changes at the Shoreline box office every Saturday from 10AM-2PM.

