San Francisco’s Cafe Du Nord To Become Music Venue Again

April 25, 2017 9:51 AM
One of San Francisco’s best classic, intimate music venues is about to become a full-time space for concerts once again.

(Thomas Hawk; Flickr)

The venue transitioned into a cocktail bar, restaurant, and spot for jazz & cocktail-friendly piano music back in 2015, but now property owner Dylan MacGiven confirmed to Hoodline that Cafe Du Nord will be ending its period as simply cocktail bar/restaurant and will become a full-fledged music venue once again.

The venue will begin announcing shows in the coming weeks & we look forward to having the great, little venue back.

