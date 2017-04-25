San Jose To Get Amazon Bookstore

Earlier this year it was revealed that Walnut Creek would be getting the Bay Area’s first brick & mortar Amazon Bookstore in Broadway Plaza & while we await an opening date for that store, it was revealed last week that San Jose will be getting the Bay Area’s second Amazon Books location.

Amazon Bookstore To Open In Walnut Creek

Santana Row will be home to its first bookstore in six years (Borders closed in 2011) and is currently hiring for the new 5,500 square foot Amazon Bookstore.

@amazon books is calling home to brick-and-mortar stores in only the best locations across the country and they have marked Santana Row as their next home! #LifeOnTheRow #SiliconValley #BayArea #amazonbooks #santanarow A post shared by Snapchat 👻: lifeontherow (@santanarow) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

The Mercury News is reporting that Amazon is also hiring for future locations in Cupertino & San Francisco so we can expect more of these new types of bookstores to pop up in the Bay Area soon.

The stores will feature the highest-rated books on Amazon & serve as a place to purchase Amazon products like the Kindle & Echo voice-activated speakers.

We’ll let you know when the first one officially opens for business.